Portland-area yarn shops holiday deal...

Portland-area yarn shops holiday deals and events

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: OregonLive.com

A recently arrived rare breed Valais Blacknose lamb explores its new home in a paddock at the Lost Gardens of Heligan near St Austell on December 14, 2016, in Cornwall, England. Wouldn't you LOVE to have a bunch of these? So stinkin' cute! The Naked Sheep Knit Shop has a special holiday deal for you: Mention the secret code "Happy Holidays" and get 25 percent off any one item.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bars avaiable now!!!! 8 hr brandy 9
Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14) Fri Aunt Evvie 66
:) ll Dec 20 doncaballero 2
Health Share of Oregon vs FamilyCare inc? Dec 20 lunalobo75 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 19 TOMMY AMAZON 1
Police Conduct (May '15) Dec 12 S Robinson 238
Dont use Coyote express llc in missouri druggie... Dec 12 Fuckyou 1
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,330 • Total comments across all topics: 277,297,813

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC