Oh Jimmy Mak's, when are you comin' back?
Bob Hui speaks for more than a few folks when he describes Jimmy Mak's, 221 N.W. 10th Ave. The club regular has lost count of the number of shows he's enjoyed in the classy joint over the past two decades. 'Jimmy Mak's is the ultimate jazz club,' says Hui, a Dave Brubeck fan who owns Woodstock Liquor in Southeast Portland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SCAM ELERT!!! BEWARE. Jon Nolan Food Trailer S... (May '16)
|Tue
|Truth
|4
|:) ll
|Dec 25
|Mizz
|3
|bars avaiable now!!!!
|Dec 23
|brandy
|9
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Dec 23
|Aunt Evvie
|66
|Health Share of Oregon vs FamilyCare inc?
|Dec 20
|lunalobo75
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Dec 12
|S Robinson
|238
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC