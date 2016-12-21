Newtown Police Make Large Pot Bust In Traffic Stop
An Oregon man was caught with more than a pound of marijuana after a routine traffic stop in Newtown early Friday morning, according to police. Newtown officers pulled over a car at 1:18 a.m. in the area of 182 South Main St. for failure to drive right, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Danbury Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|bars avaiable now!!!!
|Fri
|brandy
|9
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Fri
|Aunt Evvie
|66
|:) ll
|Dec 20
|doncaballero
|2
|Health Share of Oregon vs FamilyCare inc?
|Dec 20
|lunalobo75
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Dec 12
|S Robinson
|238
|Dont use Coyote express llc in missouri druggie...
|Dec 12
|Fuckyou
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC