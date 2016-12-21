Man arrested, accused of throwing objects off Departure balcony
Officers responded to a call about a man smoking an unknown substance, threatening persons with a knife, breaking items and throwing objects while atop the fifteenth floor balcony of Departure, located in The Nines hotel, which is on top of Macy's, at 525 S.W. Morrison St. Portland police on Thursday night arrested a man accused of throwing objects from the 15th-floor balcony of downtown's Departure restaurant, threatening people with a knife, smoking an unknown substance and breaking items. Matthew Lee Owen, 57, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second degree trespass, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, second degree disorderly conduct, first degree criminal mischief, and harassment.
