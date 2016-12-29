Huge New Late-Night Downtown Portland Food Hall Planned
It's deja vu all over again: Southwest Second Avenue downtown will soon be home to a huge new indoor food hall with a bar and at least seven different restaurants from all over Portland, including a spin-off of Hapa Raman and Zaatar Lebanese. If that sounds familiar, it probably is: Pine Street Market opened this spring with ramen-spot Marukin alongside spin-offs of Olympia Provisions, Ken's Artisan Pizza and Toro Bravo.
