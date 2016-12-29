Huge New Late-Night Downtown Portland...

Huge New Late-Night Downtown Portland Food Hall Planned

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Willamette Week

It's deja vu all over again: Southwest Second Avenue downtown will soon be home to a huge new indoor food hall with a bar and at least seven different restaurants from all over Portland, including a spin-off of Hapa Raman and Zaatar Lebanese. If that sounds familiar, it probably is: Pine Street Market opened this spring with ramen-spot Marukin alongside spin-offs of Olympia Provisions, Ken's Artisan Pizza and Toro Bravo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kaine Horman: Terri to blame for 'witch hunt' i... (Jul '10) 9 hr Someone who cares 179
SCAM ELERT!!! BEWARE. Jon Nolan Food Trailer S... (May '16) Tue Truth 4
:) ll Dec 25 Mizz 3
bars avaiable now!!!! Dec 23 brandy 9
Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14) Dec 23 Aunt Evvie 66
Health Share of Oregon vs FamilyCare inc? Dec 20 lunalobo75 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 19 TOMMY AMAZON 1
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,552 • Total comments across all topics: 277,442,714

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC