'Grimm': As series wraps up, cast members laud Portland

When NBC's 'Grimm' began filming in 2011 in Portland, actors and producers and others said that the city and surrounding areas would be stars of the show because of the natural beauty and landscape and easygoing urban vibe. Now, as 'Grimm' wraps up filming and prepares for its sixth and final season on NBC, starting Jan. 6, they don't want to leave.

