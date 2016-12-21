'Grimm': As series wraps up, cast members laud Portland
When NBC's 'Grimm' began filming in 2011 in Portland, actors and producers and others said that the city and surrounding areas would be stars of the show because of the natural beauty and landscape and easygoing urban vibe. Now, as 'Grimm' wraps up filming and prepares for its sixth and final season on NBC, starting Jan. 6, they don't want to leave.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SCAM ELERT!!! BEWARE. Jon Nolan Food Trailer S... (May '16)
|1 hr
|Truth
|4
|:) ll
|Dec 25
|Mizz
|3
|bars avaiable now!!!!
|Dec 23
|brandy
|9
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Dec 23
|Aunt Evvie
|66
|Health Share of Oregon vs FamilyCare inc?
|Dec 20
|lunalobo75
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Dec 12
|S Robinson
|238
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC