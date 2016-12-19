Full-Service Pok Pok Coming to Northwest's Alphabet District

Soon, those living in Northwest Portland won't have to trek to the east side to satisfy Pok Pok fixes: Chef-owner Andy Ricker tells Eater he and Scott Dolich are partnering to open a full-service Pok Pok in the old Bent Brick venue, at 1639 NW Marshall St. Under Dolich's lead, the Bent Brick gave rise to excellent chefs, including Holdfast 's Will Preisch , so many were surprised when it closed in July. With a full liquor license and outdoor seating, the fifth local Pok Pok location will be similar in scope to the original Pok Pok on SE Division, Ricker tells Eater.

