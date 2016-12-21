Exit interview: 'Mike's' closes in Se...

Exit interview: 'Mike's' closes in Sellwood - Saturday, 24 December 2016

It's true: The last day of Sellwood's famous - some say historic - burgers, fries, and shakes restaurant, Mike's Drive-In, at the corner of S.E. 17th Avenue and Tenino Street was open for business was Saturday, December 17, fittingly "customer appreciation day". Sitting down with THE BEE in the dining room, owner Todd Freeman first wanted to make it clear: His Milwaukie and Oregon City restaurants will stay open.

