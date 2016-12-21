Does it really take more time to clea...

Does it really take more time to clear traffic crashes these days?

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: OregonLive.com

Traffic slowly drives on Interstate 5 near Southwest Barbur Boulevard on Feb. 14, 2011, in Portland. Back in the day, if there was a stall or traffic accident, the priority would be to get the vehicles towed or shoved off the road as soon as possible, and traffic would quickly get back to normal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bars avaiable now!!!! Fri brandy 9
Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14) Fri Aunt Evvie 66
:) ll Dec 20 doncaballero 2
Health Share of Oregon vs FamilyCare inc? Dec 20 lunalobo75 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 19 TOMMY AMAZON 1
Police Conduct (May '15) Dec 12 S Robinson 238
Dont use Coyote express llc in missouri druggie... Dec 12 Fuckyou 1
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Multnomah County was issued at December 25 at 3:12AM PST

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,677 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,561

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC