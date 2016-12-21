Documentary features animal rescue team

Documentary features animal rescue team

20 hrs ago

It was Portland filmmaker Justin Zimmerman's colleague, a producer, who called the Specialized Mobile Animal Rescue Team in Los Angeles to save the crow when the film crew realized that SMART could be the focus of a full-length documentary. 'SMART' the movie was released on DVD and Video On Demand on Dec. 6. SMART is unique, in that not only does the team effectively perform the traditional ideas of animal rescues - such as retrieving cats from trees - but it also takes on bigger tasks with bigger animals, such as rescuing horses from creek beds or even when a buck was trapped in the backyard of actor Pee-Wee Herman .

