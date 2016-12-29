Beloved Westside Dive Tony's Tavern Has Been Saved
And despite swirling rumors that Club 21 was closing after bar service on New Year's Eve, co-owner Marcus Archambeault told WW recently that the Sandy Boulevard rock-and-roll witchhouse would not be doing so-and that the bar's hopes of moving the entire former Russian Orthodox church to a nearby vacant lot remain alive. Tony's Tavern, a 21-year-old dive bar home to one of the last real jukeboxes around, had already let their beer taps run dry, and bartenders were scrambling for new jobs.
