Beloved Westside Dive Tony's Tavern Has Been Saved

And despite swirling rumors that Club 21 was closing after bar service on New Year's Eve, co-owner Marcus Archambeault told WW recently that the Sandy Boulevard rock-and-roll witchhouse would not be doing so-and that the bar's hopes of moving the entire former Russian Orthodox church to a nearby vacant lot remain alive. Tony's Tavern, a 21-year-old dive bar home to one of the last real jukeboxes around, had already let their beer taps run dry, and bartenders were scrambling for new jobs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.