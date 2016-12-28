Before You Say Goodbye to 2016, Read This

ONE WAY to think of 2016 is as a sort of fast moving glacier: It trudged through our every shred of faith in humanity like so much igneous rock, and left shit and tears in its wake instead of glorious rivers. But, good news! We checked, and while 2016 was plenty dire in Portland, compared to much of the rest of the world, this town was basically Peanut Acres in Candy Land .

