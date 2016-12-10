10 cent-a-gallon Portland gas tax tak...

10 cent-a-gallon Portland gas tax takes effect Jan. 1

In one of his last officlal acts in office, former Transportation Commissioner Steve Novick held a press conference Thursday to review the first 20 street projects funded with bond proceeds supported by the projected revenue, and to announce a schedule for future projects. "Last May, Portland voters decided to pay a higher gas tax in order to fix the streets and make them safer," said Novick, who is in charge of the Portland Bureau of Transportation.

