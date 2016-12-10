10 cent-a-gallon Portland gas tax takes effect Jan. 1
In one of his last officlal acts in office, former Transportation Commissioner Steve Novick held a press conference Thursday to review the first 20 street projects funded with bond proceeds supported by the projected revenue, and to announce a schedule for future projects. "Last May, Portland voters decided to pay a higher gas tax in order to fix the streets and make them safer," said Novick, who is in charge of the Portland Bureau of Transportation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kaine Horman: Terri to blame for 'witch hunt' i... (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|Someone who cares
|179
|SCAM ELERT!!! BEWARE. Jon Nolan Food Trailer S... (May '16)
|Tue
|Truth
|4
|:) ll
|Dec 25
|Mizz
|3
|bars avaiable now!!!!
|Dec 23
|brandy
|9
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Dec 23
|Aunt Evvie
|66
|Health Share of Oregon vs FamilyCare inc?
|Dec 20
|lunalobo75
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC