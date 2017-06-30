What America Eats: Chimichangas in Phoenix, Arizona
In this month's episode of our ongoing What America Eats series, Chef Jon Ashton travels to sunny Phoenix, Arizona, to try an Arizona-born American speciality: the mighty chimichanga. This Tex-Mex classic is no meal for the faint of heart: you start with a mammoth, fully-loaded burrito, then drop it in a deep fryer and cook it to a golden brown.
