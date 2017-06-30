The Listening Room Phoenix Offers Perfectly Intimate Sound With The Bose L1 Model II System
Eight years ago, Jim Colletti began to accompany singer/songwriter Adam Smith on the road, learning the business side of music as Smith built his audience. Last November, the duo put down deeper roots in Phoenix, Arizona, with The Listening Room Phoenix , an intimate 50-seat live-music venue that's been attracting great reviews and lots of admiration locally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bass Player.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|vagina tightening creams (Apr '12)
|18 hr
|Lilah Botello
|15
|Attn Birth parents -Sign up with ny state to gi...
|Thu
|joan
|3
|Suspect in Glendale police shooting arrested (Jan '07)
|Thu
|Guera
|13
|Attn Birth parents -Sign up with ny state to gi...
|Jul 5
|joan
|1
|New to you AZ
|Jul 5
|JJJ
|2
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Jul 3
|chuckles
|1,168
|Relocating to Phoenix (Dec '13)
|Jul 3
|Whiteboidee
|16
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC