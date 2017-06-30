The Best Fourth of July 2017 Pool Parties in Phoenix
Pool parties are always a popular event in the Valley around the Fourth of July. This year was no exception, as stylish events and celebrations took place over the four-day holiday weekend at such venues as Maya Day & Nightclub, Talking Stick Resort, W Scottsdale, and the Lustre Rooftop Bar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attn Birth parents -Sign up with ny state to gi...
|4 hr
|joan
|3
|Suspect in Glendale police shooting arrested (Jan '07)
|10 hr
|Guera
|13
|Attn Birth parents -Sign up with ny state to gi...
|Wed
|joan
|1
|New to you AZ
|Wed
|JJJ
|2
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Jul 3
|chuckles
|1,168
|Relocating to Phoenix (Dec '13)
|Jul 3
|Whiteboidee
|16
|Interatcial sex talk (Jun '15)
|Jul 3
|Whiteboidee
|4
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC