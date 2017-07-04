Pizza People Pub reopening in downtown Phoenix
Downtown Phoenix's Pizza People Pub is coming back. A post appeared on the restaurant's Facebook page on July 2 introducing the new owners, Michael and Lauren, who bought the space at 1326 N. Central Ave. from former owners Tim and Marybeth Scanlon.
