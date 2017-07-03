People have raised more than $1,000 for Jose, an elderly man who has pushed a cart and sold paletas through Maryvale every day for more than 25 years. Phoenix woman fundraising for Maryvale's beloved "Jose, the Paleta Man" People have raised more than $1,000 for Jose, an elderly man who has pushed a cart and sold paletas through Maryvale every day for more than 25 years.

