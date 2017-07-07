Technicolors and Paranova are releasing albums in a week whose other local picks are Dogbreth and Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra's Shrine event. Phoenix local music picks: Technicolors, Paranova, Dogbreth, Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra Technicolors and Paranova are releasing albums in a week whose other local picks are Dogbreth and Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra's Shrine event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.