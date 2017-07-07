Phoenix local music picks: Technicolo...

Phoenix local music picks: Technicolors, Paranova, Dogbreth, Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Technicolors and Paranova are releasing albums in a week whose other local picks are Dogbreth and Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra's Shrine event. Phoenix local music picks: Technicolors, Paranova, Dogbreth, Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra Technicolors and Paranova are releasing albums in a week whose other local picks are Dogbreth and Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra's Shrine event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
vagina tightening creams (Apr '12) 6 hr Lilah Botello 15
Attn Birth parents -Sign up with ny state to gi... 16 hr joan 3
News Suspect in Glendale police shooting arrested (Jan '07) 23 hr Guera 13
Attn Birth parents -Sign up with ny state to gi... Wed joan 1
New to you AZ Wed JJJ 2
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Jul 3 chuckles 1,168
Relocating to Phoenix (Dec '13) Jul 3 Whiteboidee 16
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Sudan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,893 • Total comments across all topics: 282,300,562

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC