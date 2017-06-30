Phoenix Drops Sanctuary City Status A...

Phoenix Drops Sanctuary City Status And Crime Rate DROPS Instantly [VIDEO]

It's a proven fact regardless of what propaganda that you read out there, that sanctuary cities have more crime because they house and protect criminals. When Phoenix dropped their sanctuary policy back in 2008, crime dropped by 25 percent.

