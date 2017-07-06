Phoenix couple reports anti-Semitic graffiti over Fourth of July weekend
Shoshana and Ari Simones of Phoenix came home from vacation on the Fourth of July to find a swastika and "Jew" spray painted on their mailbox. Phoenix couple reports anti-Semitic graffiti over Fourth of July weekend Shoshana and Ari Simones of Phoenix came home from vacation on the Fourth of July to find a swastika and "Jew" spray painted on their mailbox.
