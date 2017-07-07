Phoenix area gets slight taste of the monsoon Phoenix area gets slight taste of monsoon Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2tY8JtQ Many people don't think about it until the time arrives, but knowing what to do if caught out on the road during these storms is important. Wind, rain and dust... oh my! Make sure you follow these tips and your house and yard will be prepared for when monsoon storms hit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.