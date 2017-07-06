Not Just Another July First Friday
It might be hot, but hey, that's Phoenix and it certainly hasn't stopped us before. So lace up those flip-flops and hit the city streets for an evening of art that is sure to cool you down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Downtown Phoenix Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|vagina tightening creams (Apr '12)
|14 hr
|Lilah Botello
|15
|Attn Birth parents -Sign up with ny state to gi...
|Thu
|joan
|3
|Suspect in Glendale police shooting arrested (Jan '07)
|Thu
|Guera
|13
|Attn Birth parents -Sign up with ny state to gi...
|Wed
|joan
|1
|New to you AZ
|Wed
|JJJ
|2
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Jul 3
|chuckles
|1,168
|Relocating to Phoenix (Dec '13)
|Jul 3
|Whiteboidee
|16
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC