Nonprofit opens home for veterans

A local nonprofit recently opened a second home specifically for Phoenix veterans working to get back on their feet financially-and emotionally. The home can house up to 9-10 men at a time and is a licensed dehp therapeutic treatment facility, helping provide veterans with the tools to overcome the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder.

