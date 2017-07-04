Man shot multiple times during fight Monday night in Phoenix
Around 9:30 p.m. a man with gun shot wounds and a woman stopped officers near Camelback Road and 19th Avenue. Man shot multiple times during fight Monday night in Phoenix Around 9:30 p.m. a man with gun shot wounds and a woman stopped officers near Camelback Road and 19th Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New to you AZ
|2 hr
|JJJ
|2
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Mon
|chuckles
|1,168
|Relocating to Phoenix (Dec '13)
|Mon
|Whiteboidee
|16
|Interatcial sex talk (Jun '15)
|Mon
|Whiteboidee
|4
|Add me on K...ik. Rate me on my profile pic. 29 F
|Jun 30
|Ash
|1
|Sexy Wife looking for someone to chat with.
|Jun 29
|Ash
|1
|K...ik me, I'm married but wanted to chat
|Jun 29
|Ash
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC