Keep It Local This 4th of July

Keep It Local This 4th of July

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Downtown Phoenix Journal

Keep it local this 4th of July with these downtown Phoenix happenings. From family fun to baseball to live shows to fireworks, celebrate Independence Day weekend with our roundup of patriotic events.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Downtown Phoenix Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Relocating to Phoenix (Dec '13) 3 hr Whiteboidee 16
Interatcial sex talk (Jun '15) 4 hr Whiteboidee 4
Add me on K...ik. Rate me on my profile pic. 29 F Fri Ash 1
Sexy Wife looking for someone to chat with. Jun 29 Ash 1
K...ik me, I'm married but wanted to chat Jun 29 Ash 1
Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15) Jun 29 The Truth 16
Public School Problems? Jun 29 HSTruman 1
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,332 • Total comments across all topics: 282,208,132

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC