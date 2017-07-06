Sammantha Allen should receive the death penalty for her role in the suffocation death of her 10-year-old cousin, Ame Deal, a jury decided. Jury says Sammantha Allen eligible for death penalty in Ame Deal murder Sammantha Allen should receive the death penalty for her role in the suffocation death of her 10-year-old cousin, Ame Deal, a jury decided.

