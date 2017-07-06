Jury says Sammantha Allen eligible fo...

Jury says Sammantha Allen eligible for death penalty in Ame Deal murder

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Sammantha Allen should receive the death penalty for her role in the suffocation death of her 10-year-old cousin, Ame Deal, a jury decided. Jury says Sammantha Allen eligible for death penalty in Ame Deal murder Sammantha Allen should receive the death penalty for her role in the suffocation death of her 10-year-old cousin, Ame Deal, a jury decided.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Attn Birth parents -Sign up with ny state to gi... 2 hr joan 1
Attn Birth parents -Sign up with ny state to gi... 2 hr joan 1
New to you AZ 14 hr JJJ 2
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Mon chuckles 1,168
Relocating to Phoenix (Dec '13) Jul 3 Whiteboidee 16
Interatcial sex talk (Jun '15) Jul 3 Whiteboidee 4
Add me on K...ik. Rate me on my profile pic. 29 F Jun 30 Ash 1
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at July 05 at 10:01AM MST

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,355 • Total comments across all topics: 282,262,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC