Indian Motorcycle & Veterans Charity Ride to Sturgis Welcomes...
Corporal Joshua Stein, U.S. Army and Corporal Neil Frustaglio, U.S. Marines have been named as the honorary "Hero's Ride of a Lifetime" selectees Indian Motorcycle and "Veterans Charity Ride to Sturgis," announced today veterans Corporal Joshua Stein, U.S. Army and Corporal Neil Frustaglio, U.S. Marines have been named as the honorary "Hero's Ride of a Lifetime" selectees. The two post-9/11 veteran heroes were chosen from over 50 total entries in a nomination program that called upon friends and family members to submit deserving veterans for an once-in-a-lifetime motorcycle therapy adventure.
