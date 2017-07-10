Here's the Lineup for the Gold Rush Music Festival
Local fans of both hip-hop and electronic dance music will want to keep both Saturday, November 18, and Sunday, November 19, free on their schedules. That's because a new festival aimed at both crowds will be making its debut at Rawhide Western Town in Chandler that particular weekend and it's going to feature a big lineup of performers.
