Fraternity to kick off ride assistance program to reduce drunk driving
TUCSON, AZ - The Lambda Kappa Sigma Alumni Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity in Tucson is kicking off a ride assistance program that aims to make it easier for Tucson bars and other employers to call a cab for someone who may have a had too much to drink. It's called the Blu Phi Ride Assistance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add me on K...ik. Rate me on my profile pic. 29 F
|Fri
|Ash
|1
|Sexy Wife looking for someone to chat with.
|Thu
|Ash
|1
|K...ik me, I'm married but wanted to chat
|Thu
|Ash
|1
|Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15)
|Thu
|The Truth
|16
|Public School Problems?
|Jun 29
|HSTruman
|1
|James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que...
|Jun 28
|Roger
|2
|West Elm to Open First Phoenix Store June 29
|Jun 28
|Roger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC