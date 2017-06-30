Fraternity to kick off ride assistanc...

Fraternity to kick off ride assistance program to reduce drunk driving

TUCSON, AZ - The Lambda Kappa Sigma Alumni Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity in Tucson is kicking off a ride assistance program that aims to make it easier for Tucson bars and other employers to call a cab for someone who may have a had too much to drink. It's called the Blu Phi Ride Assistance.

