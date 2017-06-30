Feeling less helpful? Lehigh prof say...

Feeling less helpful? Lehigh prof says you can blame the summer heat

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

A Phoenix area construction worker drinks water at a job site on June 20, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona, currently facing extreme heat. A Phoenix area construction worker drinks water at a job site on June 20, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona, currently facing extreme heat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New to you AZ 6 hr JJJ 2
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Mon chuckles 1,168
Relocating to Phoenix (Dec '13) Mon Whiteboidee 16
Interatcial sex talk (Jun '15) Mon Whiteboidee 4
Add me on K...ik. Rate me on my profile pic. 29 F Jun 30 Ash 1
Sexy Wife looking for someone to chat with. Jun 29 Ash 1
K...ik me, I'm married but wanted to chat Jun 29 Ash 1
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at July 05 at 10:01AM MST

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,542 • Total comments across all topics: 282,255,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC