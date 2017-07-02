Concerts of the week in Phoenix: J. C...

Concerts of the week in Phoenix: J. Cole, Deftones, Rise Against, Prince Royce, Bruce Hornsby

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Arizona Republic

Concerts of the week in Phoenix: J. Cole, Deftones, Rise Against, Prince Royce, Bruce Hornsby See which concerts we're looking forward to this week. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2tFrx13 J Cole performs during Day 3 of the Summer Ends Music Festival at Tempe Beach Park Saturday, Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 7 hr chuckles 1,168
Relocating to Phoenix (Dec '13) 21 hr Whiteboidee 16
Interatcial sex talk (Jun '15) 22 hr Whiteboidee 4
Add me on K...ik. Rate me on my profile pic. 29 F Jun 30 Ash 1
Sexy Wife looking for someone to chat with. Jun 29 Ash 1
K...ik me, I'm married but wanted to chat Jun 29 Ash 1
Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15) Jun 29 The Truth 16
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,362 • Total comments across all topics: 282,226,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC