These six restaurants offer some of the best fried chicken around Phoenix to celebrate National Fried Chicken Day on Thursday, July 6. Best Phoenix restaurants for National Fried Chicken Day, 7/6 These six restaurants offer some of the best fried chicken around Phoenix to celebrate National Fried Chicken Day on Thursday, July 6. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2uubyjI The Food & Dining team at azcentral.com spent weeks researching what will be the big trends in the industry in 2017. July 6 is National Fried Chicken Day, and there are a number of Valley spots that do the crunchy, juicy and delectable dish justice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.