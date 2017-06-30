Arraignment on murder charges in Phoe...

Arraignment on murder charges in Phoenix serial killing case

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

This undated file booking photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office shows Aaron Saucedo. Saucedo, accused of carrying out nine serial killings in Phoenix, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, July 6, 2017, on nine murder charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suspect in Glendale police shooting arrested (Jan '07) 26 min Guera 13
Attn Birth parents -Sign up with ny state to gi... 12 hr JJJ 2
Attn Birth parents -Sign up with ny state to gi... 17 hr joan 1
New to you AZ Wed JJJ 2
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Mon chuckles 1,168
Relocating to Phoenix (Dec '13) Jul 3 Whiteboidee 16
Interatcial sex talk (Jun '15) Jul 3 Whiteboidee 4
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at July 05 at 10:01AM MST

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Notre Dame
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,996 • Total comments across all topics: 282,277,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC