Aaron Juan Saucedo, the Alleged Serial Street Shooter, Formally Charged with 8 More Murders

A Maricopa County grand jury has indicted 23-year-old Aaron Juan Saucedo, charging him with eight more murders in the Maryvale shootings. In total, he has been charged with 20 felony counts.

