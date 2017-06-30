1 dead in July 4 crash that shut down...

1 dead in July 4 crash that shut down part of Interstate 17

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

A wrong-way driver killed a motorcyclist and caused multiple crashes Tuesday on Interstate 17, closing a portion of the freeway near Black Canyon City and backing up holiday traffic. Authorities arrested the wrong-way driver who caused the wrecks on southbound I-17 about 40 miles north of Phoenix, Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New to you AZ 5 hr JJJ 2
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Mon chuckles 1,168
Relocating to Phoenix (Dec '13) Mon Whiteboidee 16
Interatcial sex talk (Jun '15) Mon Whiteboidee 4
Add me on K...ik. Rate me on my profile pic. 29 F Jun 30 Ash 1
Sexy Wife looking for someone to chat with. Jun 29 Ash 1
K...ik me, I'm married but wanted to chat Jun 29 Ash 1
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,410 • Total comments across all topics: 282,253,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC