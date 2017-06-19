Women Who Disrupt Brought Their Stree...

Women Who Disrupt Brought Their Street Art to Phoenix. Here's What Happened

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

The saying appears on one of several posters recently put up in downtown Phoenix. They're part of a project called Women Who Disrupt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
heat 1 hr Bert 1
News Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 10... 18 hr OlllllO 3
Review: Precious Poms N Persians (Jun '11) Mon Sitara 9
News American Airlines Just Cancelled 20 Flights to ... Mon Pasquali 1
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) Sun Midnight rider 235
Pain and Anxiety Meds Jun 17 Pkillers 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Jun 16 HotnPhx 1,161
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at June 21 at 4:33AM MST

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,334 • Total comments across all topics: 281,921,783

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC