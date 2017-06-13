Why a Phoenix retailer is venturing i...

Why a Phoenix retailer is venturing into one of the riskiest parts of the industry

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Business Journal

Fascinations has always worked in the risky side of retailing - or rather, the risqu © side - selling "intimacy-enhancing merchandise" since it opened in 1981.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian mafia ring busted in Tucson (Nov '08) 1 hr Andreevich 127
F.B.I. Arrests two phoenix men on illegal gambl... 4 hr ABC15AZ 1
City-Data Forum (Aug '09) 7 hr Joe 408
News Woman files $10 million lawsuit against Gilbert (Aug '08) Sun DINA 2
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Sun Well Well 193,153
Armpit Airline Sun house of detention 3
News Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen dine at Arrogant Bu... Sat BudleyDooright 2
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,373 • Total comments across all topics: 281,718,675

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC