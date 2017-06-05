What to Expect When Adult Swim on The Green Comes to Phoenix

At what other point in human history could you turn on a TV on a nightly basis and get exposed to as much mind-warping animation and programming as you can see on Adult Swim? Since its launch in 2001, the network has been home to all kinds of absurdity: Dadaist parodies of old school cartoons , live action shows that look like public access TV on bad acid , nightmare 4 a.m. pastiches of early '90s sitcoms , and a black-hearted, cynical re-imagining of Back To The Future . On any given evening from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., you can watch enough strangeness on Adult Swim to give you plenty of fuel for your daydreams and drug trips.

