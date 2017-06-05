What to Expect When Adult Swim on The Green Comes to Phoenix
At what other point in human history could you turn on a TV on a nightly basis and get exposed to as much mind-warping animation and programming as you can see on Adult Swim? Since its launch in 2001, the network has been home to all kinds of absurdity: Dadaist parodies of old school cartoons , live action shows that look like public access TV on bad acid , nightmare 4 a.m. pastiches of early '90s sitcoms , and a black-hearted, cynical re-imagining of Back To The Future . On any given evening from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., you can watch enough strangeness on Adult Swim to give you plenty of fuel for your daydreams and drug trips.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen dine at Arrogant Bu...
|15 min
|BudleyDooright
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|ITS OK
|193,151
|Joe Bonamassa?
|7 hr
|Uticant
|1
|William Wayne Macumber (Jun '10)
|19 hr
|PrairieHippy
|51
|original and novelty documents to travel
|Fri
|denisberry
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Jun 6
|chuckles
|1,159
|People who lie in court
|Jun 5
|AmerPie Gorilla
|3
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC