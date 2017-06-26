West Elm to Open First Phoenix Store ...

West Elm to Open First Phoenix Store June 29

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Downtown Phoenix Journal

West Elm announced that its first Phoenix store, located at 100 E. Camelback Rd. in the revitalized Uptown Plaza shopping center, will open Thursday, June 29 at 10 a.m. The 11,000 sq. ft. location will bring approximately 30 jobs to the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Downtown Phoenix Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Motorcycle Rental Page (Jun '07) 8 hr Diagnostica 44
Weather 13 hr anonymous 1
Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc Sun Nick meds 1
News Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend Jun 24 Charles Harrison 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Jun 23 HotnPhx 1,165
Jimmy Tabler Jun 23 Rider 1
heat Jun 21 Bert 1
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,713 • Total comments across all topics: 282,047,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC