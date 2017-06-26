West Elm to Open First Phoenix Store June 29
West Elm announced that its first Phoenix store, located at 100 E. Camelback Rd. in the revitalized Uptown Plaza shopping center, will open Thursday, June 29 at 10 a.m. The 11,000 sq. ft. location will bring approximately 30 jobs to the area.
