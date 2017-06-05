Warrior Dad: A Father's Journey Into ...

Warrior Dad: A Father's Journey Into Arizona's Flawed Juvenile Justice System

22 hrs ago

On the last Tuesday in April, Steve Renner made the hourlong drive north to Adobe Mountain School for what he hoped was the final time. They call it a school, but really, Adobe is prison for kids - the last remaining locked-down facility run by the Arizona Department of Juvenile Corrections - located, ironically, off the Happy Valley Road exit on Interstate 17 on the way out of Phoenix.

