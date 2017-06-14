UA College of Medicine-Phoenix receiv...

UA College of Medicine-Phoenix receives full accreditation

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

UA College of Medicine-Phoenix receives full accreditation The Liaison Committee on Medical Education has awarded the University of Arizona College of Medicine-Phoenix full accreditation. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2ssVrF6 "Earning full accreditation is an important milestone in the evolutionary history of the University of Arizona's College of Medicine-Phoenix," said UA President Robert C. Robbins, a cardiothoracic surgeon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) 17 hr Lissette 234
Marion ky and Surrounding 18 hr NotMySon 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Tue HotnPhx 1,160
News Russian mafia ring busted in Tucson (Nov '08) Tue Andreevich 127
F.B.I. Arrests two phoenix men on illegal gambl... Mon ABC15AZ 1
City-Data Forum (Aug '09) Mon Joe 408
News Woman files $10 million lawsuit against Gilbert (Aug '08) Jun 11 DINA 2
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at June 14 at 9:21AM MST

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. U.S. Open
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,466 • Total comments across all topics: 281,765,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC