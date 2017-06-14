UA College of Medicine-Phoenix receives full accreditation
UA College of Medicine-Phoenix receives full accreditation The Liaison Committee on Medical Education has awarded the University of Arizona College of Medicine-Phoenix full accreditation. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2ssVrF6 "Earning full accreditation is an important milestone in the evolutionary history of the University of Arizona's College of Medicine-Phoenix," said UA President Robert C. Robbins, a cardiothoracic surgeon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|17 hr
|Lissette
|234
|Marion ky and Surrounding
|18 hr
|NotMySon
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Tue
|HotnPhx
|1,160
|Russian mafia ring busted in Tucson (Nov '08)
|Tue
|Andreevich
|127
|F.B.I. Arrests two phoenix men on illegal gambl...
|Mon
|ABC15AZ
|1
|City-Data Forum (Aug '09)
|Mon
|Joe
|408
|Woman files $10 million lawsuit against Gilbert (Aug '08)
|Jun 11
|DINA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC