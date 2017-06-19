U2 Will Bring Joshua Tree Tour to Pho...

U2 Will Bring Joshua Tree Tour to Phoenix

Read more: Phoenix New Times

On Tuesday, September 19, the band will bring The Joshua Tree tour to University of Phoenix Stadium, with Beck in tow. The band recently released the 30th anniversary edition of The Joshua Tree , an expanded and remastered version of the legendary record .

