U2 Will Bring Joshua Tree Tour to Phoenix
On Tuesday, September 19, the band will bring The Joshua Tree tour to University of Phoenix Stadium, with Beck in tow. The band recently released the 30th anniversary edition of The Joshua Tree , an expanded and remastered version of the legendary record .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|22 hr
|Midnight rider
|235
|Pain and Anxiety Meds
|Sat
|Pkillers
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Fri
|HotnPhx
|1,161
|Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix
|Fri
|Lissette
|7
|List PHX police that are bullies with a badge?
|Fri
|Citizen
|1
|Blessed Father's Celebration
|Jun 16
|A Proud Son
|1
|Arizona???? Get outta here!!!!
|Jun 15
|Utican
|1
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC