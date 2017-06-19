Trump Signs Bill to Facilitate Firing...

Trump Signs Bill to Facilitate Firing of Federal VA Workers Accused of Wrongdoing

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing event for the "Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act of 2017" in the East Room of the White House, June 23, 2017, in Washington. U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law Friday a bill that will make it easier to fire Department of Veterans Affairs employees, a development that has union officials concerned the measure could be misused for political purposes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend 14 hr Charles Harrison 1
Ryan J Malone 22 hr Ohio 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Fri HotnPhx 1,165
Jimmy Tabler Fri Rider 1
heat Jun 21 Bert 1
News Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 10... Jun 20 OlllllO 3
Review: Precious Poms N Persians (Jun '11) Jun 19 Sitara 9
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,245 • Total comments across all topics: 282,003,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC