Trump Signs Bill to Facilitate Firing of Federal VA Workers Accused of Wrongdoing

President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing event for the "Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act of 2017" in the East Room of the White House, June 23, 2017, in Washington. U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law Friday a bill that will make it easier to fire Department of Veterans Affairs employees, a development that has union officials concerned the measure could be misused for political purposes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.