Trouble in Paradise Valley Park? March Against Sharia Comes to Phoenix This Weekend
Who can get more people to stand outside for several hours on a 102-degree day: gun-toting Islamophobics or liberal snowflakes chanting about peace and love? We'll find out Saturday when the March Against Sharia comes to town. The Phoenix event is one of several dozen rallies taking place across the country Saturday; it is scheduled to take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Paradise Valley Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|original and novelty documents to travel
|6 hr
|denisberry
|1
|fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08)
|Thu
|Curious
|64
|$1 Homework Answers. Seriously? (Oct '12)
|Thu
|Jake
|3
|Sprint Store Baseline Road
|Wed
|Tony930
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Jun 6
|chuckles
|1,159
|People who lie in court
|Jun 5
|AmerPie Gorilla
|3
|Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent (Aug '16)
|Jun 5
|AmerPie Gorilla
|10
Find what you want!
Search Phoenix Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC