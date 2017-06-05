Trouble in Paradise Valley Park? Marc...

Trouble in Paradise Valley Park? March Against Sharia Comes to Phoenix This Weekend

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

Who can get more people to stand outside for several hours on a 102-degree day: gun-toting Islamophobics or liberal snowflakes chanting about peace and love? We'll find out Saturday when the March Against Sharia comes to town. The Phoenix event is one of several dozen rallies taking place across the country Saturday; it is scheduled to take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Paradise Valley Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
original and novelty documents to travel 6 hr denisberry 1
fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08) Thu Curious 64
$1 Homework Answers. Seriously? (Oct '12) Thu Jake 3
Sprint Store Baseline Road Wed Tony930 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Jun 6 chuckles 1,159
People who lie in court Jun 5 AmerPie Gorilla 3
Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent (Aug '16) Jun 5 AmerPie Gorilla 10
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,576 • Total comments across all topics: 281,638,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC