Trouble in Paradise Valley Park? March Against Sharia Comes to Phoenix This Weekend

Who can get more people to stand outside for several hours on a 102-degree day: gun-toting Islamophobics or liberal snowflakes chanting about peace and love? We'll find out Saturday when the March Against Sharia comes to town. The Phoenix event is one of several dozen rallies taking place across the country Saturday; it is scheduled to take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Paradise Valley Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.