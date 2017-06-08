Top 10 dark bars around Phoenix to ge...

Top 10 dark bars around Phoenix to get you through summer

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Top 10 dark bars around Phoenix to get you through summer Phoenix has some cool speakeasy-inspired and underground bars that are dark and cool to beat the summer heat. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2sHoSQQ While bars and restaurants across the country are touting their outdoor patios, Valley residents are finding excuses to stay inside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08) 5 hr Curious 64
$1 Homework Answers. Seriously? (Oct '12) 20 hr Jake 3
Sprint Store Baseline Road Wed Tony930 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Tue chuckles 1,159
People who lie in court Jun 5 AmerPie Gorilla 3
Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent (Aug '16) Jun 5 AmerPie Gorilla 10
Daniel Knight (Jul '15) Jun 3 Dre Dre 3
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,837 • Total comments across all topics: 281,618,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC