This Week in Phoenix: Sips & Sweets, Free Falafels, Father's Day Mixology, and Pasta Making

Phoenix New Time s' annual Sips & Sweets is back for a second year, with desserts and cocktails from the city's top bakers and mixologists. The sweet lineup will feature goods from Doc Brown of Doc's Artisan Ice Cream, Lindsey Magee of Ollie Vaughn's, Cassie and Marlene Tolman of Pomegranate Caf, Country and Sergio Velador of Super Chunk, Tracy Dempsey of Tracy Dempsey Originals, Jeff Kraus of Crepe Bar, and more.

