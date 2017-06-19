The Vig Filmore Sold for $2.3 Million...

The Vig Filmore Sold for $2.3 Million, But They Aren't Going Anywhere For Now

7 hrs ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

According to their sales agent, Chris Hollenbeck, after opening their fourth branch at McDowell Mountain in North Scottsdale earlier this month, Vig owners Tucker Woodbury and Jim Riley sold their Filmore location on Fourth Avenue in Phoenix for $2.3 million. The Filmore location opened in 2013, six years after the opening of its original Arcadia location, and nearly three years after the ribbon-cutting of its second location in Central Phoenix.

