The Story Behind Carrie Marill's New ...

The Story Behind Carrie Marill's New Cactus Wren Mural in Scottsdale

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

Phoenix artist Carrie Marill walked into the desert several months ago, planning to paint the first bird that popped into her view. "It was a gregarious, chatty cactus wren," Marill says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phoenix Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Precious Poms N Persians (Jun '11) 10 hr Sitara 9
News American Airlines Just Cancelled 20 Flights to ... 11 hr Pasquali 1
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) Sun Midnight rider 235
Pain and Anxiety Meds Jun 17 Pkillers 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Jun 16 HotnPhx 1,161
Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix Jun 16 Lissette 7
fake chef darrell quigg (Mar '08) Jun 16 Ozy 68
See all Phoenix Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phoenix Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at June 19 at 9:54AM MST

Phoenix Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phoenix Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Phoenix, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,358 • Total comments across all topics: 281,893,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC