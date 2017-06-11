The Six Best Craft Beers for Summer and Where to Get Them in Metro Phoenix
We've rounded up six craft beers that should be in your fridge, cool box, or pint glass right now. Pleasantly crisp and perfectly clean, PC Pils is an American take on the classic European Pilsner style that replaces traditional floral hop characteristics with a citrus meets pine character.
Phoenix Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phoenix hits triple digits, predicted to hit 10...
|1 hr
|OlllllO
|3
|Review: Precious Poms N Persians (Jun '11)
|22 hr
|Sitara
|9
|American Airlines Just Cancelled 20 Flights to ...
|23 hr
|Pasquali
|1
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Sun
|Midnight rider
|235
|Pain and Anxiety Meds
|Jun 17
|Pkillers
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Jun 16
|HotnPhx
|1,161
|Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix
|Jun 16
|Lissette
|7
